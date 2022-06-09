Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: THIS female contestant gets eliminated

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is creating a lot of hype much before its premiere. Fans are curious to all details about the shoot including stunts, which contestants performed well and who all failed. And we are here with another exciting update from KKK 12.

Aneri Vajani gets eliminated from KKK 12?

We hear that TV actress Aneri Vajani is the first contestant to get eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Yes, you read that right. Yesterday, we informed you that Aneri is among the four contestants who got fear fanda in first week. Other two contestants were Chetna Pande and Tushar Kalia. Fourth contestant name was not disclosed.

It seems like Aneri failed to perform in the stunts and eventually got evicted from the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Stunt Winners

Our exclusive source informed Siasat.com that Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair Rahmani are two contestants who won first and second tasks of first week. More details about the stunts are yet to be disclosed.

Contestants who are left in the race are Rubina Dilaik Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, and Jannat Zubair.