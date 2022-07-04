Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Erika eliminated; List of WINNERS in week 1

Mumbai: The most-awaited 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi finally kick-started on Saturday, July 2 with host Rohit Shetty. Audience got to see their favourite contestants perform some high-octane and dangerous stunts.

The 14 contestants, who are participating KKK 12 are- Rubina Dilaik, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh AKA Faisu, Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani and Jannat Zubair.

The premiere week was quite an interesting one which saw all the Khiladis performing daredevil and power-packed stunts. Out of 14 contestants, seven contenders managed to win the tasks and the remaining sever got fear fanda. The winners of week 1 are —

Rubina Dilaik

Pratik Sehajpal

Faisal Shaikh

Shivangi Joshi

Kanika Mann

Rajiv Adatia

Nishant Bhat

The contestants who failed to perform the stunts and got fear fanda were —

Sriti Jha

Tushar Kalia

Jannat Zubair

Mohit Malik

Aneri Vajani

Chetna Pande

Erika Packard

In the elimination stunt on Sunday, Erika failed to perform well and became the first contestant to get evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Other six contestants managed to save themselves and move further in the game.

. #ErikaPackard huyi khatron ke iss season se eliminate, are you sad to hear this news too? 😢#KhatronKeKhiladi #KKK12 #RohitShetty — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) July 3, 2022

Which contestants impressed you in week 1? Comment below.