Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Erika eliminated; List of WINNERS in week 1

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 4th July 2022 12:07 pm IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Erika eliminated; List of WINNERS in week 1
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal (Instagram)

Mumbai: The most-awaited 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi finally kick-started on Saturday, July 2 with host Rohit Shetty. Audience got to see their favourite contestants perform some high-octane and dangerous stunts.

The 14 contestants, who are participating KKK 12 are- Rubina Dilaik, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh AKA Faisu, Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani and Jannat Zubair.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Week 1 Updates

The premiere week was quite an interesting one which saw all the Khiladis performing daredevil and power-packed stunts. Out of 14 contestants, seven contenders managed to win the tasks and the remaining sever got fear fanda. The winners of week 1 are —

MS Education Academy
  • Rubina Dilaik
  • Pratik Sehajpal
  • Faisal Shaikh
  • Shivangi Joshi
  • Kanika Mann
  • Rajiv Adatia
  • Nishant Bhat

The contestants who failed to perform the stunts and got fear fanda were —

  • Sriti Jha
  • Tushar Kalia
  • Jannat Zubair
  • Mohit Malik
  • Aneri Vajani
  • Chetna Pande
  • Erika Packard

In the elimination stunt on Sunday, Erika failed to perform well and became the first contestant to get evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Other six contestants managed to save themselves and move further in the game.

Which contestants impressed you in week 1? Comment below.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button