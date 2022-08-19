Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat, Faisal’s earnings for 14 episodes

Mumbai: Content creators Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Faisal Shaikh are leaving no stone unturned to impress Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 audience with their fearless side. As the competition of this season is intensifying with each passing day, both the contestants are giving their best to stay in the game and reach finale. Apart from their performance, fans are just in love with the ‘Fainat’ camaraderie and they are eager to know all details about their favourite KKK jodi.

Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh KKK 12 Remuneration

Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh are the highest paid celebrity contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, as per reports. While Jannat is charging Rs 18L per week, Mr Faisu’s take-home salary is Rs 17L per week. KKK 12, which premiered on July 2, has now entered its 8th week and aired a total of 14 episodes so far. So, if we calculate the amount mentioned as per various reports, Jannat and Faisal earned around 1.2cr and 1.19cr, respectively.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Eliminations

Speaking about the eliminations, our exclusive sources close to the show revealed that Sriti Jha is likely to bid goodbye to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 this week. Last week, we saw eliminated contestant Pratik Sehajpal made a comeback on the show as a first wildcard contestant. Other Khiladis who are evicted from the show so far are — Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Aneri Vajani and Shivangi Joshi.