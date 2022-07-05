Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: List of TOP 8 contestants [Exclusive]

Mumbai: The demi-god of action Rohit Shetty is back with the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show, which premeired last week, is making a lot buzz among audience. This season has an interesting mix of celebrities facing their fears at every nook and corner. KKK 12 is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

Reportedly, more than half of the shoot has been completed and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has got its top 8 contestants of the season. Scroll ahead to check the list here.

Rubina Dilaik

Jannat Zubair

Tushar Kalia

Rajiv Adatia

Pratik Sehajpal

Kanika Mann

Mohit Malik

Nishant Bhat

So far, six contestants have been removed from KKK 12 — Aneri Vajani, Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Faisal Shaikh and Sriti Jha.

Our exclusive source also revealed the names of five latest contestants to get fear fanda. They are — Rubina, Rajiv, Kanika, Pratik and Mohit. One among these five contestants will be the latest khiladi to get evicted from the show post which KKK 12 will finally gets its top 7 finalists.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting inside updates about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.