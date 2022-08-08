Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal is coming back on...

Mumbai: Pratik Sehajpal, who got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in 5th week, is all set to make a comeback on the show. Pratik will be re-entering the Rohit Shetty‘s stunt-based reality show as a wild card contestant. Read on to know more about his return.

Pratik Sehajpal To Become First Wildcard Contestant

According to our exclusive source close to show, Pratik Sehajpal will coming back on the show this week. He will be seen entering KKK 12 in 13th or 14th episode. Makers have decided to bring Pratik Sehajpal back on the show to amp up the competition considering his strong personality.

This piece of information is surely going to rejoice ‘PratikFam’ as they will get to see their favorite Khiladi performing the dangerous stunts once again.

For the unversed, Pratik Sehajpal was evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on July 31. His fans were also very upset with their favourite contestant’s elimination. ‘SCRIPTED COMEDY SHOW KKK12’ trended on Twitter post his eviction.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Eliminations

Five contestants have been evicted from the show so far. Chetna Pande is the latest one to bid adieu to KKK 12. Apart from Pratik and Chetna, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani and Erika Packard have also been eliminated from the show.