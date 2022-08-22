Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha’s total salary for 8 weeks

Mumbai: Popular TV star Sriti Jha became the latest contestant to get eliminated from Rohit Shetty‘s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress, who had been performing quite well on the show since week 1, aborted midway in the elimination task which eventually led to her eviction from show. This has come as a shock for loyal viewers of KKK 12 who have been hailing Sriti as a true winner.

Sriti Jha’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Salary

As Sriti’s journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 came to an end, let’s have a look at how much she earned is total from the show. The Kumkum Bhagya star managed to stay for 8 weeks as she got eliminated at 10th position. Earlier, it was reported that her take-home pay per week is Rs 5L. So for 8 weeks, she got paid a whopping amount of Rs 40L.

KKK 12 Updates

Post Sriti Jha’s elimination, contestants who are left in the race are Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Jannat Zubair. Khiladis who got eliminated so far are — Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi and Chetna Pande. Pratik too got eliminated but re-entered in KKK 12 as a first wildcard contestant last week.

What’s your take on Sriti Jha’s elimination Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Was it a fair eviction? Comment below.