Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: THESE contestants are in danger zone

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host Rohit Shetty and his troupe of contestants are currently in Cape Town, South Africa for the shoot. Pictures and videos of the contenders are creating huge buzz among the fans. The show is almost a month away from its premiere and audience, fan pages are busy in discussing the leaked content and updates from the sets.

An Instagram page dedicated to Khatron Ke Khiladi, which has over 121K followers, has been contantly posting exclusive updates from the show. According to them, the show has almost completed the first week’s shoot. The leaked visuals from the sets show that the contestants are enjoying every bit of it but also having a hard time to perform stunts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Week 1 Eliminations

Going by the updates and buzz among audience, the first contestant to get the fear fanda is Tushar Kalia. It is also being said that Aneri Vajani too has received it. A report in Telly Chakkar says that Chetna Pande is another contender to get it. This means all these contestants are now in danger zone and have been nominated for the first week’s eviction round. They will be performing the eliminations stunt to get rid of fear fanda. Contestant who fails to perform well will get evicted from KKK 12 and walk home.

Yess aneri and Tushar ke hath me dikh rha he fear ka fanda — Seema(Simi) PratikFam ❤️ (@SeemaYa30213981) June 6, 2022

It's fear fanda..

In a particular stunt, the one who doesn't complete the stunt or doesn't perform good as compared to others is given one of these.

Those who get fear fanda in all the rounds, get to the elimination stunt.

Aur elimination round se ek banda bahar hota hai.. — Shilpa5 (@Kar2Silpa) June 6, 2022

Contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are — Rubina Dilaik Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani and Jannat Zubair Rahmani.

