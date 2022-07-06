Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 TOP 2 predictions, check names

Mumbai: Stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has just completed its first week and is already creating a lot of buzz among audience. The premiere week saw 14 contestants taking part in various gruesome stunts. Those fourteen khiladis include — Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu. KKK 12 is being filmed in Cape Town’s exotic locations.

Even though Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has still a long way to go, social media platforms are already flooded with several discussions and polls about who is going to grab their position in the list of top finalists. Going by buzz, Pratik Sehajpal and Rubina Dilaik, who are the two most-hyped contestants on social media and among the show fans, are likely to reach top 2.

but channel wants rubina and pratik to be the top 2 — kavs (@Areytujareh) July 5, 2022

It is being said that makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are planning to have a finale race like that of KKK 11 which had Divyanka Tripathi Vs Arjun Bijlani. If things go as planned, we can expect Pratik Sehajpal Vs Rubina Dilaik in KKK 12 finale.

However, only time will tell who will manage to clear all stunts to secure their positions in finale and win the race.