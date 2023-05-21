KKK 13: Abdu Rozik to fly to Cape Town on THIS date

Sources also have it that Abdu will stay in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for a week or two

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 21st May 2023 2:15 pm IST
KKK 13: Abdu Rozik to fly to Cape Town on THIS date
Abdu Rozik (Instagram)

Mumbai: It’s confirmed! Abdu Rozik is ready to take on daring challenges in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and he’s ready to join the adrenaline-pumping adventure. He will be entering KKK 13 as guest but as a contestant.

According to insiders close to the production, Abdu Rozik, who will be flying to Cape Town in the first week of June, is preparing to bring his A-game to the show, promising some jaw-dropping and exciting moments you won’t want to miss.

Sources also have it that Abdu will stay in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for a week or two. It will be an unforgettable journey filled with breathtaking stunts and pulse-racing excitement!

MS Education Academy

Stay tuned as Abdu Rozik takes you on an exhilarating ride in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, bringing you incredible challenges and hair-raising moments that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Prepare to be amazed by his bravery and determination as he faces the ultimate test of courage and also masti with other contestants.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on .

Tags
Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 21st May 2023 2:15 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button