KKK 13: Abdu Rozik to fly to Cape Town on THIS date

Mumbai: It’s confirmed! Abdu Rozik is ready to take on daring challenges in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and he’s ready to join the adrenaline-pumping adventure. He will be entering KKK 13 as guest but as a contestant.

According to insiders close to the production, Abdu Rozik, who will be flying to Cape Town in the first week of June, is preparing to bring his A-game to the show, promising some jaw-dropping and exciting moments you won’t want to miss.

Sources also have it that Abdu will stay in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for a week or two. It will be an unforgettable journey filled with breathtaking stunts and pulse-racing excitement!

Stay tuned as Abdu Rozik takes you on an exhilarating ride in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, bringing you incredible challenges and hair-raising moments that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Prepare to be amazed by his bravery and determination as he faces the ultimate test of courage and also masti with other contestants.

