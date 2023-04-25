Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam’s per week remuneration

Mumbai: Archana Gautam, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 16, is all set to make her mark in another popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. As fans eagerly await the show’s premiere, reports of Archana’s salary for KKK 13 have been making rounds on social media.

Archana Gautam’s KKK 13 Salary

According to sources, Archana Gautam used to charge Rs 3 lakhs per week during her stint in Bigg Boss 16. However, after her popularity skyrocketed post-Bigg Boss, it is speculated that she might charge even more for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Archana Gautam, who is known for her fearless attitude and outspoken nature, has been a fan favorite ever since she entered the Bigg Boss house. Her entertaining personality and relatable nature have won the hearts of many viewers.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam (Instagram)

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding Archana Gautam’s salary for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. However, given her popularity and fan following, it wouldn’t be surprising if she charges a higher amount for the show.

Archana Gautam Excited To Join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Confirming her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi’s upcoming season, Archana, in her interview with ETimes said, “I am overwhelmed by the love and support of my fans, and I’m thrilled to be back on the screen with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. My time on Bigg Boss 16 taught me the value of bravery and perseverance, and I am ready to bring that same spirit to this new challenge. With my humor and wit, I hope to entertain the audience and inspire them to push beyond their limits. I am excited to embark on this journey and emerge victorious!”

More About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which will be reportedly shot in Argentina this year, will feature a strong line-up of contestants, including Shiv Thakare, Munawar Faruqui, Nyrra Banerjee, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, among others.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.