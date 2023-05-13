Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: First pics of contestants from Cape Town

Mumbai: The adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with its 13th season, and this time, the show has landed in the wild and beautiful landscapes of Cape Town in South Africa. After weeks of anticipation, the contestants of the show have finally reached the shooting location, and the first glimpses of their adventurous journey have already started to surface on social media.

As soon as the contestants landed in South Africa, they took to their Instagram handles to share the first pictures from the location. And going by the pics, it seems like contestants have already given their fans a reason to cheer.

KKK 13 Contestants Photos

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants List

Sheezan M Khan

Rohit Bose Roy

Shiv Thakare

Anjali Anand

Archana Gautam

Ruhi Chaturvedi

Anjum Fakih

Arjit Taneja

Soundous Moufakir

Nyrra Banerjee

As the contestants gear up to face their fears and challenges, their fans are rooting for them and eagerly waiting for the show to premiere. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is expected to hit the TV screens in June end or July first week 2023 and promises to be a thrilling ride for both the contestants and the viewers.