Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Latest list of 12 contestants

Mumbai: The Rohit Shetty-hosted popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. The show is set to go on floors by June 1 and all the selected contestants are expected to fly to the filming location by May last week. The pre-production works are in full swing and makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the upcoming season an exciting and thrilling one.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants List 2023

Several names of the celebrities (some confirmed and some still in talks) are surfacing on the internet. Popular Twitter page, Lady Khabri shared a tentative list of 12 celebrity contestants who are likely to participate in KKK 13. Check it out below.

Shiv Shakare

Anjum Fakih

Ruhi Chaturvedi

Anjali Anand

Soundarya Sharma

Sharad Malhotra

Archana Gautam

Nyrraa Banerji

Disha Parmar

Munawar Faruqui

Prince Narula

Anjali Arora

Confirmed names in the above list are Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjali Anand.

Are you excited for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Who is your favourite star contestant from the above list? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on KKK 13 and other reality shows.