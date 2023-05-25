Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Second elimination done, check name

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot is currently underway in the exotic locations of Cape Town, South Africa. A total of 14 contestants have taken part in the latest season of stunt-based reality show that is scheduled to premiere on TV in mid-July.

With behind-the-scenes updates trickling in, the excitement surrounding the show has reached a fever pitch. Buzz has it that two elimination rounds have already been done. Inside sources suggest that Ruhi Chaturvedi became the first contestant to walk out of the show.

Now, we hear that the second elimination too has been done.

Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James, Anjali Anand and one more contestant have performed the second eviction stunt. It is being said that one among these four contestants with fear fands has been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

So, after eviction of two contestants, 12 participants are left in KKK 13 who will be pushing their boundaries and confronting their deepest fears in the game next amidst breathtaking locales and nerve-wracking challenges. As the season progresses, the competition is expected to get fiercer, the challenges more daring, and the eliminations more intense.

Who is your favourite contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on KKK 13.