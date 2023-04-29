Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Sheezan Khan joins, see full contestants list

Mumbai: The highly anticipated Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been making a lot of noise on social media lately. The contestants’ list has been the talk of the town, and fans are excited to see who will participate in this season’s adrenaline-packed challenges.

Sheezan Khan To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The latest addition to the contestant list is Sheezan Khan, who has left fans excited with his inclusion. Sheezan Khan is a well-known TV actor who was all over the news when his co-star Tunisha Sharma died by suicide in his makeup room on the show’s sets in March this year. The 20-year-old actress’s family had filed a report against him accusing him of abetment of suicide. Sheezan Khan was arrested and spent two months behind bars.

And now, if the latest reports are to be believed, the actor is set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and the talks are on. Confirming his participation to ETimes, a source close to the actor said, “Yes, talks with Sheezan have reached an advanced stage and we are hoping for him to be part of this season. He had applied for a plea regarding his travel and other documents in the High Court.

Sheezan’s inclusion in the show has sparked a lot of interest among fans, who are eager to see how he will perform in the challenges.

KKK 13 Confirmed Contestants List 2023

Anjali Anand

Shiv Thakare

Ruhi Chaturvedi

Anjum Fakih

Arjit Taneja

Soundous Moufakir

Archana Gautam

Nyrra Banerjee

Sumedh Mudgalkar

