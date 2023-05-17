Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Shiv Thakare’s Instagram earnings

Mumbai: Shiv Thakare, the fearless and most loved contestant of Bigg Boss 16, is once again capturing the spotlight as he is currently taking part in thrilling reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. As the show kickstarted its shooting for the new season, Shiv’s popularity continues to soar, and his fans are eagerly following his every move.

With an incredible journey from Bigg Boss to Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shiv Thakare has become a household name in the Indian entertainment industry and his financial value has also witnessed a significant surge. Check out how much he is charging on Instagram.

Shiv Thakare Instagram Fee

Shiv Thakare has amassed a huge following on social media platforms, particularly Instagram. His engaging posts and updates about his life and career have captivated his fans, further expanding his reach. As his popularity increases, Shiv has become a sought-after influencer on Instagram, collaborating with various brands and earning significant sums through brand endorsements and sponsored content.

According to reports, he is charging around Rs 8L per sponsored post on Instagram considering her currently popularity status.

Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Fee

During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, Shiv reportedly charged a hefty sum of Rs 5 lakh per week, showcasing his increasing demand and popularity. By the end of the season, he had earned a staggering amount of approximately 1 crore rupees, further solidifying his position as a rising star.

For Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, he is reportedly charging around Rs 5-8L per episode.

