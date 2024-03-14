Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Makers approach 14 celebs [Full list]

Mumbai: The popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is gearing up for its 14th season. Promising to be bigger, better, and bolder, the upcoming season is already generating buzz among fans.

With the casting process in full swing, speculations about the celebrities joining the show are rife on the internet. Reports suggest that the production team is actively approaching various well-known personalities to ensure an adrenaline-packed season filled with entertainment and daring challenges.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants

As fans eagerly await the official announcement of the contestant lineup, several names have surfaced online. Among the celebrities reportedly approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are:

Manasvi Mamgai Neil Bhatt Ankita Lokhande Manisha Rani Abhishek Malhan Munawar Faruqui Shoaib Ibrahim Jiya Shankar Mannara Chopra Isha Malviya Heli Shah Radhika Muthukumar Elvish Yadav Vivek Dahiya

And now, who will ultimately make it to the final roster remains to be seen. Which celebrity from the above list do you want to see in KKK 14? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.