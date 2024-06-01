Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Who is first contestant to get evicted?

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is creating a lot of buzz among fans and media much before its official telecast on Colors TV. The show is currently under production stage with 12 contestants onboard. Host Rohit Shetty and all the participants are shooting in the exotic locations of Romania.

The filming of KKK 14 is expected to take place for almost whole June month and the premiere of the show is likely to happen in July second week. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Amid this buzz, the updates from sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is leaving fans more and more excited. Latest information is about the first elimination of this year.

Insiders close to the show suggest that the first elimination process has already taken place. The eviction stunt was performed by a set of contestants (names have not been revealed yet). Rumours are rife that top names including Asim Riaz, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar got fear fanda and were nominated for the elimination task. However, there is no official update on this yet.

In a surprising twist, we hear that there is no eviction in first week. Yes, you read that right! All contestants are safe and will move further in the game.

All eyes are on second week’s elimination now.

KKK 14 Contestants List

Krishna Shroff

Asim Riaz

Sumona Chakravarti

Gashmeer Mahajani

Shilpa Shinde

Abhishek Kumar

Niyati Fatnani

Karan Veer Mehra

Aditi Sharma

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

Kedar Aashish Mehrotra

Shalin Bhanot

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.