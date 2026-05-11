KKK 15: TV actor, who married Egyptian journalist, joins?

Mumbai: After a year-long break, Rohit Shetty is all set to return with a brand-new season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Ever since Colors TV officially announced the 13 confirmed contestants of KKK 15, excitement among fans has been at an all-time high. The channel recently organised an official press meet where all the confirmed celebrities interacted with the media ahead of the upcoming season.

While the confirmed list has already created massive buzz online, reports suggest that a few more celebrities could join the show later as wildcard contestants. Among the names being heavily speculated is television actor and Bigg Boss 18 finalist Vivian Dsena.

Vivian Dsena in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

Rumours about Vivian participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 have been circulating for quite some time now. Although the makers have not made any official announcement yet, one of the confirmed contestants, Rubina Dilaik, has now reacted to the ongoing speculation.

According to a report by Bollywood Bubble, Vivian has reportedly been finalised for Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show. Interestingly, the actor had previously appeared in the seventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and is now rumoured to be making a comeback with season 15.

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, Rubina Dilaik addressed the reports surrounding Vivian’s participation. Reacting to the speculation, the actress hinted that the reports may not be entirely true, especially because Vivian recently embraced fatherhood once again after welcoming a baby boy with his wife Nouran Aly.

Rubina went on to praise Vivian for being a complete gentleman and spoke warmly about the respect he has for his family members. Calling him a deeply involved family man, she shared that Vivian is someone who prioritises his loved ones above everything else.

More about the actor

For the unversed, Vivian Dsena, who had confirmed his conversion to Islam in 2019, is married to Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly. The couple tied the knot in 2022 and are currently raising four children together. Apart from their daughter Layan and newborn son, Vivian has also lovingly accepted Nouran’s two daughters from her previous marriage.

Nouran Aly and Vivian Dsena (Instagram)

Recently, while announcing the birth of his son on social media, Vivian wrote, “Went a little off the radar..not without reason. Some stories aren’t announced, they are lived first. The silence said enough..The kingdom just got bigger and this time it’s a Prince.”

Meanwhile, preparations for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 are currently underway. The contestants are expected to fly to Cape Town after May 15 or during the following week for the shoot of the upcoming season. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the much-awaited reality show is reportedly scheduled to premiere on Colors TV in early July.