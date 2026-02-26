Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Ex-contestants likely to join, see names

Mumbai: One of the most awaited reality shows on Indian television right now is Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The popular stunt-based show is all set to return with thrilling challenges and daredevil tasks that fans love. Although the premiere is still some time away, viewers have been eagerly waiting for updates about the upcoming season, and a major buzz is now doing the rounds regarding its contestants.

So far, there has been no official announcement about the participants. Early reports suggest that the new season may feature a mix of former contestants along with fresh faces from the entertainment industry.

Ex-contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

According to a latest report by Gossips TV, KKK 15 is expected to include a few returning contestants, though their names have not yet been confirmed. This has already sparked speculation among fans about who might make a comeback.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Image Source: X)

Many viewers have expressed their wish to see Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Prakash return to the show. Fans have also requested the makers to bring back popular stars such as Hina Khan, Mr. Faisu, Rubina Dilaik, Adaa Khan, and Karan Patel, along with several other former contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to premiere around June 2026 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, with shooting likely to begin in May. The casting process is currently underway, and the makers are conducting a recce to finalise the shooting location. The previous season of the show was filmed in Romania.

Why Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was cancelled in 2025

It is worth noting that Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was reportedly put on hold in 2025 due to budget disagreements between producer Banijay and Colors TV. Industry reports claimed that Banijay had demanded a higher budget, which the channel was unwilling to approve at the time.

All eyes are now on the 2026 season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, which promises fresh stunts, familiar faces, new contestants, and high-octane drama once again.