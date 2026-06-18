Mumbai: India’s most popular adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is among the most awaited television shows right now. While fans are eagerly waiting for the new season to premiere, viral updates from the sets in Cape Town, South Africa, have only increased the excitement.

The shooting for the Rohit Shetty-hosted show is progressing at a rapid pace, and according to the latest reports from the sets, the race to the finale has already begun. Even before the show hits television screens, leaked updates suggest that the season may have found its first finalist.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Ticket To Finale

As per the information doing the rounds on social media, the Ticket To Finale tasks are currently being shot in Cape Town. According to insiders close to the production, actor Avinash Mishra has emerged as the first contestant to win the coveted Ticket To Finale task.

If the reports are true, Avinash has secured a direct spot in the finale race, becoming the first finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin reportedly eliminated

The latest buzz from the sets also suggests that two of the season’s biggest names, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin, have reportedly been eliminated from the competition.

According to the leaked updates, both contestants failed to make it to the finale race. Their reported exits have come as a surprise to many fans, given their popularity and strong fan following.

Apart from them, several other contestants are also said to have been eliminated. The names currently doing the rounds include Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, Vishal Aditya Singh and Gaurav Khanna. However, an official confirmation regarding these eliminations is still awaited.

Meanwhile, fans waiting for the show’s premiere may have to wait a little longer. Contrary to earlier speculation, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is unlikely to launch in early July.

According to industry insiders, the new season is expected to premiere on July 25 at 9:30 PM. However, the channel and the makers have not yet announced an official launch date.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will air on Colors TV and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.