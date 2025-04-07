Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Karan Kundrra, Munawar Faruqui likely to join

Mumbai: The adrenaline-fueled reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is making a lot buzz online. It is currently under pre-production stage with makers reportedly approaching some interesting and biggest names from the industry to be a part of the upcoming season.

Names like Isha Malviya, Avinash Mishra and Baseer Ali are said to be confirmed for KKK 15. And now, two more names have joined the tentative list.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

According to reliable social media page, Bigg Boss Tak, the twofan-favorite celebrities Karan Kundrra and Munawar Faruqui are likely to be seen participating in the upcoming edition.

Both stars are said to be in advanced talks with the makers of the show, and if all goes well, they will soon be flying to the shooting location (undisclosed) where the season is expected to be filmed. While there has been no official confirmation from either of the celebrities or the production house, the rumor mill is abuzz with excitement.

Karan Kundrra, known for his charismatic presence on reality shows like Bigg Boss 15 and Lock Upp, has a massive fan following and is often praised for his daring persona, making him a perfect fit for a show that tests contestants’ mental and physical endurance.

On the other hand, comedian and reality TV star Munawar Faruqui, who emerged as the winner of Lock Upp Season 1 and Bigg Boss 17, is no stranger to intense competition and unpredictable challenges.

🚨 Karan Kundrra and Munawar Faruqui likely to be seen participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. pic.twitter.com/CpXz1qevpS — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) April 6, 2025

If the buzz turns out to be true, this season might just be one of the most watched yet.

KKK 15, hosted once again by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is set to bring another thrilling season filled with high-octane stunts, fearsome tasks, and celebrity drama. The final contestant list is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, with shooting anticipated to begin shortly thereafter.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.