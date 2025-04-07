Third confirmed contestant of KKK 15, he is from Hyderabad

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is set to premiere from July 27, while the shoot is scheduled to begin in the last week of May

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 updates (Instagram)

Mumbai: Television’s most thrilling stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to return with its 15th season (KKK 15), and excitement among fans is at an all-time high. With every new update, the buzz around the show keeps growing stronger.

After Isha Malviya and Avinash Mishra, now the name of the third confirmed contestant is going viral. Guess who? It’s none other than popular TV actor Baseer Ali.

Baseer Ali in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob, is a familiar face in the world of reality shows. Hailing from Hyderabad, Baseer shot to fame after winning Splitsvilla and also appeared in shows like Roadies Rising and Ace of Space. He currently enjoys massive popularity for his role as Shaurya Luthra in the hit TV serial Kundali Bhagya.

With a strong social media following of 1.3 million, Baseer’s entry into Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has already created a buzz online.

Earlier speaking to Siasat.com, Baseer himself had confirmed that he was in talks with the makers, and now several insider sources and KKK fan pages have confirmed that he is indeed on board.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is set to premiere from July 27, while the shoot is scheduled to begin in the last week of May.

Are you excited to see Baseer Ali take on daredevil stunts in Rohit Shetty’s action-packed adventure? Comment below.

