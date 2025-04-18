Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 new premiere date, 6 confirmed contestants

Colors TV is now on the lookout for a new production house, and several big names are reportedly in talks to take over

Munawar Faruqui likely in KKK 15
Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

Mumbai: The buzz around Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has been loud and unmissable, especially after reports surfaced about Banijay Asia stepping down as the producer of the show. Speculations went wild with many assuming that the show might be shelved this year, despite the casting and premiere date already being in place.

However, fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as KKK 15 is very much happening! The latest updates suggest that the show is not cancelled, but simply delayed. Colors TV is now on the lookout for a new production house, and several big names are reportedly in talks to take over.

Now, the fresh update that’s taking the internet by storm is the new expected premiere date.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiere date

As per inside sources and social media pages, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will no longer premiere in July as earlier speculated, but is now expected to hit screens in the first week of August.

Contestants list

As for the contestants, six names are almost confirmed for this adrenaline-packed season:

1. Munawar Faruqui

2. Orry

3. Khushboo Patani

4. Isha Malviya

5. Avinash Mishra

6. Neeraj Goyat

In addition to these, several other celebrities like Dhanashree Verma, Chum Darang, Digvijay Rathee, Mallika Sherawat, and Baseer Ali are said to be in talks.

While an official announcement is still awaited, one thing’s clear, the thrill of Khatron Ke Khiladi is definitely returning to your screens soon, and the excitement is already sky-high!

