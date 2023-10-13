Khatron Ke Khiladi: When Jannat, Faisal offered Namaz after every stunt

Mumbai: With the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 just a day away, fans are eagerly awaiting the climax of the adrenaline-pumping reality show, set to conclude on October 14. The show has its top 5 finalists of the season — Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, Dino James and Rashmeet Kaur.

As the grand finale draws near, the internet is buzzing with memories and videos from previous seasons, stirring excitement among fans.

A particular video from the 12th season featuring contestants Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh has resurfaced, capturing a unique aspect of their experience on the show. In the video, the duo revealed that they offered ‘Shukrana Namaz’ (a prayer of gratitude) after successfully performing every stunt, showcasing their faith and gratitude amidst the daring challenges they faced.

The video is garnering mixed reactions. While their fans have been reacting emotionally to this rediscovered moment, appreciating the contestants’ courage and dedication during their Khatron Ke Khiladi journey, other social media users are criticising them saying ‘Celebrities should stop using religion this way.’

As the countdown to the KKK 13 finale continues, the nostalgia and anticipation among fans has reached new heights. Stay tuned for the ultimate face-off and the crowning of the champion on October 14!