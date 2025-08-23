Khazana Jewellers store robbery: Two more held in Gujarat

Hyderabad: In a new development regarding the daylight robbery at Khazana Jewellers’ Chandanagar branch, Hyderabad, two more people have been arrested from Gujarat, taking the total arrests to six.

Prince Kumar Bharati and Rohit Kumar Rajak were arrested on Friday, August 23, by the Gujarat police. A weapon and some of the stolen ornaments were recovered.

Both men are in police custody.

According to the police, Prince is a habitual offender and has six cases lodged in Bihar, including murder, Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). Rohit is also booked under the Arms Act and various sections.

On August 12, seven masked men entered the Khazana Jewellers in Chandanagar and took away nearly 10 kgs of silver articles, including gold-plated silver. When the store’s manager tried to raise an alarm, he was shot in the leg. Before escaping, the armed men destroyed the CCTV cameras in a bid to eliminate any evidence.

The daylight robbery shocked the city, raising serious safety concerns in commercial areas.

Two days later, the Hyderabad police arrested Aashish Kumar Singh and Deepak Kumar Sah and recovered 900 grams of the stolen jewellery. Sah was employed as a welder in the city.

Subsequently, other gang members, Anish Kumar Singh and Prince Kumar Rajak, were arrested from the Pimpiri district of Pune, Maharashtra. A country-made pistol and jewellery weighing 1 kg were recovered.