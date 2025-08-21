Two more held for robbery at jewellery store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two more accused involved in the robbery at Khazana Jewellers in Hyderabad were arrested from Pune on Wednesday, August 20.

The accused, identified as Anish Kumar Singh and Anish Kumar Rajak both natives of Bihar. The Hyderabad police nabbed the accused from the Pimpiri area in Pune. A pistol and gold-coated silver jewellery weighing 1 kg were recovered from the accused.

On August 16, two accused of a seven-member gang were arrested for robbery at Khazana Jewellers. They were identified as Ashish Kumar Singh and Depak Kuamar Sah, who are also natives of Bihar. 900 grams of gold-coated silver were recovered from them.

The robbery occurred on August 12, when masked armed robbers entered the store and opened fire at the Deputy Manager, Satish Kumar, injuring his left knee, and looted around 10 kg of silver articles, including gold-coated silver.

According to a police press note, 7 people have been identified in the case thus far.

According to the police, Deepak works as a welding worker in Hyderabad and with his help, the accused rented accommodation at Asbestos Colony, Jeedimetla on July 31.

They also procured two second-hand bikes and conducted a recce of showrooms at Chandanagar before finally executing the robbery at Khazana Jewellers.