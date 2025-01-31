Khushi Kapoor’s romantic photo with ‘mystery man’ breaks internet

Mumbai: Khushi Kapoor is making news for her movie Loveyapa, set to release on February 7, 2025. But her film isn’t the only thing fans are talking about. A latest Instagram post of her hugging a mystery man has sparked curiosity, along with her eye-catching caption.

Mystery Man in Khushi’s Instagram Post

Khushi shocked fans by posting a photo with a mystery man, wrapping her arms around him. People are now guessing who he might be. Earlier, Khushi had said no one had ever proposed to her, making this post even more interesting.

Is Khushi Kapoor Dating Vedang Raina?

Rumors suggest that Khushi is dating her Archies co-star, Vedang Raina. Speculation grew stronger after Loveyapa director Advait Chandan made a playful comment online, hinting at their relationship.

Khushi’s latest Instagram post included a mirror selfie in a silver dress, a photo of a Loveyapa title wall, and stylish outfits. But what caught everyone’s eye was a photo of her posing with Vedang Raina and their friend Tania Shroff. Her heart emoji caption added to the dating rumors