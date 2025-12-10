Kia Seltos unveiled in India, bookings open from Dec 11

Press Trust of India  |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 10th December 2025 3:20 pm IST
Three modern SUVs in dark gray, white, and light blue are displayed on a flat surface with rolling hills in the background at dusk.
Kia Seltos (Image: Kia Worldwide on X)

Hyderabad: Kia India on Wednesday unveiled the ‘all-new’ Kia Seltos, marking the return of what it calls the benchmark-setter in the segment.

The company said bookings will open nationwide from midnight on December 11, enabling customers to reserve the vehicle with an initial payment of Rs 25,000.

Speaking at the unveiling, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director & CEO of Kia India, said the new Seltos represents more than a generational upgrade.

“The all-new Kia Seltos is more than a generation change; it’s a statement of Kia’s intent to redefine the segment. A category-defining SUV since its debut in India, the new Seltos pushes boundaries with bolder design, advanced safety, and segment-leading technology that reset benchmarks,” he added.

He further said that the model has been engineered to outperform and optimised for real-world Indian conditions, reflecting customer insights without compromising global standards. This, he said, demonstrates Kia’s ambition “to lead, not follow.”

The company said pricing for the new Seltos will be announced on January 2, 2026.

