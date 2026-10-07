Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra set to welcome second child

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to embrace parenthood once again as they announced that they are expecting their second child.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of allOur hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Saraayah, on July 15, 2025.

With the latest announcement, the actors are now preparing to welcome another addition to their family. Fans and friends have since flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the couple.