Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra set to welcome second child

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to embrace parenthood once again as they announced that they are expecting their second child.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of allOur hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Saraayah, on July 15, 2025.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

With the latest announcement, the actors are now preparing to welcome another addition to their family. Fans and friends have since flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button