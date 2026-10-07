Kiara Advani: Inside her massive net worth and earnings in 2026

Mumbai: Congratulations are pouring in for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as the couple has announced that they are expecting their second child. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Saraayah, on July 15, 2025, and are now all set to embrace parenthood once again.

As Kiara is set to become a mother for the second time, let’s take a look at how rich the gorgeous mom-to-be is and how much she has earned through her successful Bollywood career.

Kiara Advani net worth 2026

Kiara Advani has an estimated net worth of over Rs 41 crore, according to media reports. Her wealth comes from her acting career, brand endorsements, appearances and investments.

The actress reportedly charges between Rs 5 crore and Rs 8 crore per film, depending on the scale and requirements of the project.

Kiara Advani’s luxury lifestyle

Apart from her film earnings, Kiara commands major fees for brand endorsements and has been associated with several leading names across fashion, beauty, luxury and consumer goods.

The actress reportedly owns premium properties in Mumbai and has a collection of luxury cars, including vehicles from Audi and BMW.

Sidharth and Kiara’s combined net worth

Kiara is married to actor Sidharth Malhotra, and the couple is among Bollywood’s popular celebrity pairs.

According to media reports, their combined estimated net worth is around Rs 145 crore. Both actors earn through films, brand endorsements and other commercial commitments.

Kiara Advani’s journey in Bollywood

Born Alia Advani on July 31, 1991, in Mumbai, Kiara adopted her screen name before entering Bollywood. She made her acting debut with Fugly in 2014.

However, her major breakthrough came with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016, where she played Sakshi Dhoni. The film’s commercial success helped establish her as a promising actress in the Hindi film industry.

From breakthrough star to box-office favourite

Kiara went on to feature in several successful films, including Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershaah, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kabir Singh emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019, while Shershaah further strengthened Kiara’s popularity among audiences.

Her brand endorsements

Kiara’s popularity extends beyond films. Over the years, she has become the face of several major brands across fashion, beauty, jewellery, fintech and lifestyle. Her endorsement portfolio has included Myntra, Senco Gold & Diamonds, Tira Beauty, Maybelline, Slice, Stayfree, Mohey, Ponds and Drools, among others.

With a successful film career, multiple brand associations and a strong public presence, Kiara has built a sizeable fortune over the years.

The actress, who was last seen in Toxic alongside Yash, Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth, is now in the spotlight for an even more special reason as she and Sidharth prepare to welcome their second child.