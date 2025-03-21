Kiara Advani hikes fee, beats top actresses; check her current pay

Hyderabad: Pan-Indian films are getting bigger, and so are actor salaries. Recently, Allu Arjun made headlines by becoming the first Indian actor to earn Rs. 300 crore just in salary for Pushpa 2. But when it comes to actresses, their pay is often much lower. Priyanka Chopra is currently the highest-paid actress in India.

And now, one more actress has climbed the ranks, surpassing top Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor to secure her spot among the highest-paid actresses with her latest fee hike. Guess who?

She is none other than Kiara Advani.

Kiara’s Record-Breaking Salary

It is being said that Kiara Advani has hiked her salary and is now charging Rs. 15 crore for her role in Toxic — the highest of her career! For her last film Game Changer, she was paid around Rs. 5–7 crore. This new salary puts her among the top-paid actresses in India, next to stars like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Kiara and her husband Sidharth Malhotra recently announced they are expecting their first baby. With that, Toxic might be her final film before taking a break.

About Toxic

After the blockbuster success of KGF, Yash is back with another massive project, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The film has a huge budget and will release in multiple languages like Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. It’s directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars big names like Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Kiara Advani.

From back-to-back hits to big paychecks and personal happiness, Kiara is clearly shining both on and off screen!