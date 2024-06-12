Kidana Al-Wadi project: Residential towers in Mina to host 30K Haj pilgrims

Makkah: With the increase in the number of pilgrims coming to Makkah annually, the Royal Commission for the City of Makkah and the Holy Sites continues its efforts to improve the Haj experience by implementing distinguished projects to cater to the needs of pilgrims.

The Kidana Al-Wadi project, a recent development, offers multi-story residential towers near Jamarat in Mina, equipped with advanced technologies for pilgrims’ comfort and safety during the 1445 AH Haj season.

The project was completed in nine months in partnership with the private sector, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It is located on an area of ​​33,000 square metres, and includes ten towers, each consisting of five floors, bringing the total number of rooms to 1,400 room.

The ten towers can accommodate over 30,000 pilgrims and feature modern designs inspired by Makkah’s urban identity.

The aim is to improve the urban environment and offer a comfortable experience for pilgrims.

It comprises a prayer area, outdoor seating areas, control room, dining hall, medical clinics, advanced kitchens, and waste-management systems for each building.

The towers are equipped with advanced safety and security systems, including internal corridors for efficient crowd movement, advanced surveillance, and designated corridors for pedestrians and buses.

The area has 20 power stations with a capacity exceeding 30 megawatts.

The project represents Saudi Arabia’s dedication to enhancing the Haj experience and providing top-notch services to pilgrims annually.