Kidnapped boy rescued after 12 days in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The 5-year-old boy who was kidnapped from the Secunderabad Railway Station on June 20 was rescued on Thursday, July 2, and the accused has been arrested.

The boy, Nikhil, was kidnapped while he was sleeping next to his mother on a platform. The incident came to light when a closed-circuit television camera showed Nikhil walking hand in hand with the accused, identified as Shaik Mahboob Ali.

Kidnapper appears before police with the boy

Ali appeared before the police on Thursday, July 2, at 7 pm, along with the boy. Initially, he claimed that he found Nikhil on June 30. However, after interrogation, Ali confessed to the kidnapping and was arrested for the same under section 137 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Officers also conducted a video call with the boy’s family, who identified him as Nikhil. The child was reunited with his family, while Sheikh Mahboob Ali has been handed over to the Secunderabad Railway Police for further investigation.

Secunderabad railway station police said that Ali will be produced before the court today.