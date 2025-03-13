Kidney problems on the rise among Hyderabad’s youth: Study

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is witnessing a worrying rise in kidney-related diseases, particularly among Generation Z, gym-goers, and young professionals.

Recent studies by the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) and the nephrology department at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) indicate a surge in cases linked to lifestyle choices, medication misuse, and chronic health conditions.

Growing health concerns among Gen Z

Doctors at AINU have observed an increasing number of young individuals, especially fitness enthusiasts and students, presenting with high serum creatinine levels, an early indicator of kidney dysfunction. Many gym-goers are unknowingly harming their kidneys by consuming excessive protein supplements and creatine, while students and young professionals neglect proper hydration due to academic and work-related stress.

Dr. Avula Naveen Reddy, Consultant Nephrologist at AINU, has reported a rise in cases of protein leakage in urine, frequent urinary infections, and dehydration-related complications. He highlighted the need for preventive measures, advising young individuals to adopt a balanced diet, avoid excessive protein intake, limit painkiller use, and ensure adequate hydration.

Alarming increase in kidney disease cases at NIMS

At NIMS, the nephrology department is treating nearly 500 new kidney patients every month. Between December 2024 and February 2025 alone, the hospital registered 19,753 outpatient visits for kidney issues and admitted 2,948 patients for treatment. According to a Times report which quoted Dr. Sree Bhushan Raju, head of the nephrology department, around 1,000 patients are hospitalized monthly, with 50 to 60 of them suffering from advanced kidney disease.

Doctors attribute the rising cases to factors such as excessive painkiller use, poor-quality drinking water, hypertension, and diabetes. “Early-onset hypertension, especially in individuals in their 20s, significantly increases the risk of kidney disease within the next 8 to 10 years,” warned Dr. Raju. He also noted an increasing number of gym-goers seeking medical attention due to overuse of creatine and protein supplements.

A Growing concern in rural areas

The problem is not limited to urban Hyderabad. Doctors at NIMS pointed out that kidney disease is becoming prevalent in rural Telangana, where unregulated medical practices and the misuse of painkillers are exacerbating health risks.

Many patients in rural areas are unaware of the long-term damage caused by untreated hypertension and diabetes, leading to an increased burden on healthcare facilities.

Key symptoms and preventive measures

Doctors urge the public to watch for symptoms such as excessive foam in urine (a sign of protein leakage), fever with abdominal pain and frequent urination (suggesting urinary tract infections), and traces of blood in urine (potential indicators of kidney stones or infections).

To prevent kidney-related complications, experts recommend:

Following a low-to-moderate protein diet.

Avoiding unnecessary painkillers and over-the-counter medications.

Drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Reducing red meat consumption.

Engaging in moderate exercise and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Limiting the use of whey protein and opting for plant-based proteins.

Undergoing regular health check-ups to detect early signs of hypertension or diabetes.

As Hyderabad continues to see a rise in kidney-related ailments, health professionals stress the importance of awareness and lifestyle changes to curb this growing crisis. Both urban and rural populations must take proactive steps to safeguard their kidney health and prevent long-term complications.