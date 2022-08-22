Kiev: Russian attacks in the east and south repelled

Kiev/Moscow: The Ukrainian General Staff has said that it had repelled Russian advances in the eastern Donetsk region toward the cities of Slovyansk, Kramatorsk and Avdiivka.

A lawmaker from the mostly Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson reported that Ukrainian forces succeeded in destroying a Russian ammunition depot during a counteroffensive at the weekend, dpa news agency reported.

On Sunday, day 179 of the war, the Russian side merely stated that its own air defences had repelled several Ukrainian attacks over the weekend.

The battlefield reports could not be independently confirmed.