Killing children not in Torah: Erdogan over attacks on Gaza hospitals, schools

Amid Israel’s ongoing military offensive in the Gaza Strip, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at Israel, saying that attacks on children and hospitals have no place in the Jewish holy book.

“Places of worship, curches are hit but shooting hospitals or killing children does not exist in the Torah, you can’t do it,” Erdogan told reporters during a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on Friday, November 17.

He added, “It’s not in the declaration of human rights, you cannot do it. That’s why we shouldn’t look at the Israel-Palestine war with a psychology of indebtedness. I can talk freely because we don’t owe Israel anything.”

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip has risen to more than 12,000.

Over 5,000 children and 3,300 women have been killed and 30,000 others have been injured.

The Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has called on the Hamas movement to release Israeli women and children held hostage in Gaza, and called on Israel, in return, to release Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons.

During the opening of the “Manama Dialogue” on Friday, he said that the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinian detained non-combatants will help end hostilities, emphasizing the United States’ crucial role in promoting peace.

He also said that the situation in Gaza is unbearable and everything possible must be done to end the war there.

He continued, “Civilians in Gaza are living in a terrible situation. The war in Gaza creates conditions that allow violence to spread throughout the world.”

He went on to say, “International law must be fully applied during the war,” expressing his country’s refusal to reoccupy Gaza by saying, “We must set red lines that will not be crossed, which are not to forcefully displace Palestinians now or in the future, not to re-occupy, and not to reduce Gaza’s borders, and there must not be There is no terrorism in Gaza.”

