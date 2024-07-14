Kim Kardashian’s selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes viral

Mumbai: International reality TV star Kim Kardashian created a buzz among her fans as she arrived in India to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. While the internet was abuzz with excitement, Kim was enjoying a special moment of her own with Bollywood’s legendary actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

After participating in the wedding celebrations, Kim shared a selfie with Aishwarya from the ‘shubh aashirwad’ ceremony on her Instagram. Captioning the photo with “Queen @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb,” Kim’s post quickly went viral. Fans noted that Aishwarya was the only celebrity Kim featured on her social media.

For the ceremony, Kim donned a dusty pink lehenga designed by Tarun Tahiliani, complemented by a dazzling diamond necklace, a statement nose ring, and other accessories. Aishwarya opted for a vibrant black anarkali for the event.

Additionally, Kim reportedly filmed parts of the Ambani wedding for the upcoming sixth season of her popular show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She attended the wedding with her sister Khloe Kardashian, and the duo posed with several high-profile guests at the celebration.

The Ambani wedding was a star-studded affair, with notable personalities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Boris Johnson, John Cena, Tony Blair, and Kumar Mangalam Birla, among others, joining the festivities.