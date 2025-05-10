Kin of 3 migrant workers killed in Hyderabad lift crash to receive Rs 15L each

Hyderabad: Three migrant labourers lost their lives in a ghastly accident at Hyderabad’s Jawaharnagar dump yard when a temporary lift fell from 40 feet on Wednesday, May 7. The accident took place while working on the chimney construction of the waste-to-energy plant being developed by Hyderabad MSW Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd (HMESPL).

The dead were identified as Suraj Sarkar, 21, Mandal Prakash (24/28), and Amit Roy (20/28), who were all from Uttar Pradesh.

Two of the workers died at the spot, and the third one succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, the police said.

Following the public works contract, Mayor Vijayalakshmi declared that a compensation of Rs 15 lakh would be given to every victim’s family. A payment of Rs 4 lakh has already been approved and issued to the families. The mayor stressed the need for worker safety and reaffirmed her intention for daily reviews of sanitation and safety management of the city.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi expressed deep sorrow over the incident and held an emergency meeting on Friday with the sanitation officials and the management of Ramki Project to discuss the scenario of the accident.

Ramki Project director Agarwal, in the meeting, termed the incident as unexpected and informed the mayor that they were strictly adhering to all safety procedures and that additional steps would be taken to avoid such accidents in the future.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the rope of the lift snapped suddenly while the workers were moving materials, as the reason behind the fatal plunge. A case of negligence leading to death has been filed, and a technical investigation is being conducted in detail to ascertain the root cause of the failure.