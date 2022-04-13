King Kothi Palace: Do not interfere in civil dispute, HC orders police

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday asked the police not to interfere in the civil dispute relating to the Nizam’s King Kothi Palace regarding the prime property which is of the size of 28,100 square yards, including the King Kothi Palace, in central Hyderabad.

The court also directed the government pleader to write a counter.

On April 12, tensions prevailed at the historic King Kothi palace when over 100 goons tried to barge in and forcefully occupy the site.

Neeharika Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has filed a writ petition complaining that the police and antisocial elements at the instigation of Jeweller Sukesh Gupta and director of Iris Hospitality Arjun Amla tried to lay siege at the Nazri Bagh Palace premises on Monday.

The court also asked the police to focus on the criminal cases leveled against the parties.

The goons were reportedly sent by Sukesh Gupta who is an accused in bank and other fraud cases. His henchmen tried to forcibly enter and take possession of the palace.

The King Kothi palace is where Hyderabad’s last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan lived and died (in 1967). Run by the Nazri Bagh Palace Trust, it was finally sold off formally to Neeharika Infrastructure Pvt Ltd on March 28, and the company also possession of the palace. It also received a delivery certificate after completing the sale transaction.

According to eyewitnesses, about 140 persons, carrying swords and lathis, tried to barge into the palace. They even tried to break open the gate using an earthmover. However, the Narayanguda police landed on the spot and took about 40 people into custody, while others escaped.