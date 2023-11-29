King of Jordan rejects separation of West Bank from Gaza Strip

Amman: Jordan’s King Abdullah II, on Tuesday, November 28, reiterated Amman’s rejection of any attempt to separate the West Bank from the Gaza Strip, considering that both are extensions of the Palestinian state, according to Jordanian Royal Hashemite Court.

This came in a letter sent by the King Abdullah II to the Chairman of the United Nations Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, Sheikh Niang, on the occasion of International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, which falls on November 29 each year.

Also Read BBC under fire for mistranslating Arabic interview of released Palestinian prisoner

The King affirmed that “the war on Gaza which claimed the lives of thousands of innocent people, must stop. The values ​​of all divine religions and our common human values ​​categorically reject the killing and terrorizing of civilians.”

His Majesty King Abdullah II sends a letter to the chairman of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, marked annually on 27 November#Jordan #Palestine — RHC (@RHCJO) November 28, 2023

“International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People comes in exceptional circumstances that require the entire world to take action to stop the war on Gaza and oblige Israel to lift the siege on the Strip,” he added.

He urged international humanitarian organisations to collaborate with United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to combat the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ensure aid provision in all areas of its operations.

Also Read 3,260 Palestinians arrested by Israeli forces in West Bank since Oct 7

For 48 days until November 23, the Israeli army launched a devastating war on Gaza that left 14,854 Palestinians dead, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, in addition to more than 36,000 wounded.

While Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis, wounded 5,431, and captured about 239, which has more than 7,000 Palestinian prisoners in its prisons.

Since Friday, November 24, the Gaza Strip has experienced a temporary truce for four days, extended for two more days with a ceasefire and prisoner exchange under Qatari-Egyptian-American mediation.