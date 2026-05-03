King of Pop returns to the Top: Michael Jackson reclaims global No 1 spot

Hyderabad: In a stunning comeback that proves legends never fade, Michael Jackson has once again claimed the No.1 position on the global digital artists worldwide ranking list. Decades after his peak, Jackson has surged ahead of today’s biggest stars, reminding the world why he remains the undisputed King of Pop.

The latest rankings place Justin Bieber at No.2 with 7,838 points, followed by BTS at No.3 with 4,631 points. Bad Bunny takes the fourth spot with 4,322 points, while Taylor Swift rounds off the top five with 3,123 points. Jackson leads the chart with a massive 8,854 points, dominating across platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.

The ‘Michael’ Effect

A major reason behind this remarkable rise is the recently released biographical film Michael. The film, which hit theatres in late April 2026, opened to massive collections worldwide and sparked what fans are calling “Michael Mania” once again. From sold-out screenings to viral dance challenges, the film has introduced Jackson’s legacy to a whole new generation.

Streaming platforms have seen a huge spike in his music. Classics like Thriller, Billie Jean, and Beat It are climbing charts again, with younger listeners discovering his magic for the first time. Longtime fans, meanwhile, are revisiting his timeless hits, creating a perfect storm of nostalgia and fresh admiration.

What makes this comeback truly special is its organic nature. Without new music releases, Jackson’s influence continues to dominate purely on legacy, storytelling, and unmatched artistry. As the numbers show, his lead is not just symbolic but overwhelming.

As the world tunes back into his music, one thing is clear trends may change, but icons like Michael Jackson are forever.