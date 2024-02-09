‘King with Miyan’: Munawar Faruqui parties with Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai: Munawar Farqui, winner Bigg Boss 17, has been on a celebratory spree, marking his victory with frequent parties alongside industry friends. On a Wednesday night, the comedian was spotted enjoying the limelight at an extravagant event attended by notable personalities such as Sushmita Sen’s daughter, Arpita Khan Sharma (Salman Khan‘s sister), and others.

The glamorous event seems to have brought together personalities from different fields, with Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj adding a sports touch to the bash. Yesterday, Siraj’s photo with Orry took social media by storm. Now, the buzz on social media has reached new heights as photo of Siraj and Munawar from the party has gone viral.

Fans are going gaga over the rare snapshot of the cricketer with Munawar, with some dubbing it a ‘golden frame’ and others coining phrases like ‘When King met Miyan.’

This One Pic is Enough For haters..



🔥 Munawar × Siraj 🔥



Negativity Ko Ignore Karo..

Positivity Pe Focus Karo…

Kisi Ko hate ya Troll Karne Ki Zarurat nahi hai..



Peace 👉❣️👈#MunawarFaruqui𓃵 #MohammadSiraj#BiggBoss17 #BB17 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/rpLywZGyuX — 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐋 𝐁𝐨𝐘 (@CooL_BoY_999) February 9, 2024

Adding to the excitement, Mohammed Siraj has now started following Munawar on Instagram, further fueling the enthusiasm of fans and the camaraderie between the two has now become a talking point.

https://twitter.com/EshaxJiya/status/1755316785568416118