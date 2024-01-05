King’s guest: First batch of Umrah pilgrims arrives in Madinah

This comes as King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued approval to host 1,000 Umrah pilgrims around the globe in 2024 on Wednesday, January 3.

Saudi Arabia: 1st batch of Umrah pilgrims under King's guest program arrives in Madinah
Photo: Saudi_Moia/X

The first batch of Umrah pilgrims arrived at Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz international airport in Madinah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, January 4.

King Salman’s decision comes as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Haj and Umrah, which covers the expenses of selected participants.

The program is implemented and supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

Watch the video below here

The first batch includes 250 prominent Islamic Umrah pilgrims from 14 countries in East Asia, namely:

  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Indonesia
  • Taiwan
  • Myanmar
  • Vietnam
  • Laos
  • Hong Kong
  • Japan
  • Brunei
  • Thailand
  • South Korea
  • Cambodia
  • Mongolia

Upon their arrival in Madinah, guests expressed gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince for their gracious hospitality, highlighting that this hosting is a service to Islam and Muslims.

