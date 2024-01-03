Saudi King to host 1,000 Umrah pilgrims from worldwide in 2024

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday, January 3, issued approval to host 1,000 Umrah pilgrims around the globe in 2024.

The decision comes as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Haj and Umrah, which covers the expenses of selected participants.

The program will host 1,000 prominent Islamic figures, including elites, scholars, sheikhs, and university professors, to perform Umrah and pray in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Sheikh Abdul Latif Al Al-Sheikh, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs and general supervisor of the program, expressed gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their generous gesture, highlighting their commitment to serving Islam, strengthening Muslim brotherhood, and fostering communication, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Al-Sheikh also appreciated the continuous support received by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs in various fields that contribute to the success of its mission to serve Islam, spread Islamic values, and combat extremism, and urged Allah to reward with best King Salman and Crown Prince for what they have provided.