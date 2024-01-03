Saudi King to host 1,000 Umrah pilgrims from worldwide in 2024

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Haj and Umrah will host 1,000 prominent Islamic figures, including elites, scholars, sheikhs, and university professors.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd January 2024 5:24 pm IST
Saudi King orders hosting 1,000 pilgrims from worldwide in 2024
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday, January 3, issued approval to host 1,000 Umrah pilgrims around the globe in 2024.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The decision comes as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Haj and Umrah, which covers the expenses of selected participants.

Also Read
Over 12 million people visit Riyadh Season in 60 days

The program will host 1,000 prominent Islamic figures, including elites, scholars, sheikhs, and university professors, to perform Umrah and pray in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

MS Education Academy

Sheikh Abdul Latif Al Al-Sheikh, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs and general supervisor of the program, expressed gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their generous gesture, highlighting their commitment to serving Islam, strengthening Muslim brotherhood, and fostering communication, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia urges worshippers to wear masks at two holy mosques

Al-Sheikh also appreciated the continuous support received by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs in various fields that contribute to the success of its mission to serve Islam, spread Islamic values, and combat extremism, and urged Allah to reward with best King Salman and Crown Prince for what they have provided.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd January 2024 5:24 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button