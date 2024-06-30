Kirti Vardhan Singh appointed India’s new point person for Gulf affairs

New Delhi: India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr S Jaishankar has appointed Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State, as the new point person for the Gulf region.

This follows the constitution of India’s new council of ministers on Sunday, June 9, after elections to Parliament’s lower House, the Lok Sabha.

Singh assumed charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday, June 11, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Sunday, June 30.

Jaishankar assigned him the responsibility of the Gulf in the division of MEA work among ministers.

Singh will be responsible for consular, passports, visa work, and Overseas Indian Affairs, among other subjects.

India has a combined division for consular, passports and visas as well as Overseas Indian Affairs in the MEA. Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi will continue as the senior-most civil servant assisting Singh in this work.