Kishan Reddy accuses CM Revanth of lying about Congress’ 6 guarantees

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy criticized chief minister Revanth Reddy for allegedly misrepresenting the Congress party’s commitment to its six guarantees in the state.

During a press conference, Reddy stated, “As Telangana BJP chief, I want to inform the public that chief minister Revanth Reddy lied during the Maharashtra election campaign about these guarantees.”

He accused both Revanth and Rahul Gandhi of “deceiving” the people of Telangana and attempting to replicate this in Maharashtra.

In response to Revanth’s recent comments about halting work on the Musi rejuvenation project, Reddy indicated that Telangana BJP leaders would be visiting the Musi catchment area on November 15 or 16.

Additionally, starting December 1, BJP leaders plan to conduct padayatras across each constituency to protest what they describe as the Congress government’s failure to fulfill its promises.