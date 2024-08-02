Kishan Reddy didn’t reciprocate invitation to Secretariat: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said he requested Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay to come to the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat along with all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs to discuss the permissions and funds required from the Centre for completion of various developmental projects in the state.

Speaking on the short discussion on Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asserts Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) in the assembly on Friday, Revanth said that though he has invited Kishan Reddy twice to the Secretariat for that purpose, he hasn’t come back to him.

He once again requested the BJP MLAs sitting in the house to convey his desire to have a meeting in the Secretariat, where all the officials concerned will be present, where the issues concerning the central assistance could be discussed.

“Maybe Kishan Reddy is in fear that the former chief minister (KCR) might not like it,” Revanth said, in a lighter vein.

He also said that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi thrice, Union home minister Amit Shah thrice and the union ministers several times, seeking permissions and funds for the Telangana.

“To seek help from the Centre is our duty. Whether the Centre helps us or not, it is their authority. But we will keep trying to take everyone along when it comes to the development of Telangana,” Revanth said.