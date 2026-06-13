Kishan Reddy flags Rs 1.6 cr missing coal at SCCL, seeks CM probe

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy wrote to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, asking for an urgent assessment about the alleged irregularities at the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

In a letter dated June 10, the Minister raised concerns about recent media reports alleging that 40 lakh tonne of coal worth Rs 1600 crore was missing from the company. Emphasising the importance of the SCCL’s continued growth and financial stability, the Minister urged the CM to address the matter.

“Some recent media reports have alleged purported irregularities and unethical practices in SCCL, which, if true, may be detrimental to the company’s interests,” he said.

“Given SCCL’s current financial position due to unpaid dues exceeding Rs 51,500 crores from the Telangana government, these allegations could further hamper the financial stability of SCCL,” Reddy wrote.

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Such allegations, the minister said, could undermine the company’s financial position and hinder its future growth. The Union Minister urged CM Reddy to investigate the alleged irregularities and assess whether SCCL has adequate safeguards, mechanisms and internal controls for its effective functioning.

He suggested the use of technology-based monitoring tools and establishing periodic review mechanisms to better identify weaknesses in the early stages.

“Such steps would help close any systemic gaps, prevent similar issues from arising in future, and further strengthen the efficiency, transparency, and credibility of the organisation,” he said.

Seeking the Chief Minister’s personal intervention, Union Minister Reddy highlighted the need to ensure the smooth operation of SCCL and the welfare of its employees.