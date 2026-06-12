Singareni to hand over 335 compassionate job letters on June 13

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Energy portfolio, said that 335 compassionate appointment letters for Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) workers will be distributed in Mancherial on Saturday, June 13.

The Deputy CM also asked officials to resume the Medical Board at the earliest and to conduct its process with utmost transparency and impartiality to ensure a good future for Singareni families.

The Medical Board issue had been brought up by the MLAs and ministers of the coal belt region during a recent meeting, and all suggestions made by them regarding workers’ welfare are seriously being considered, Bhatti said.

The issue of name changes, which has remained unresolved for decades in Singareni, is also on their radar, and the government is seeking legal advice on the matter, he added.

He asked officials to ensure that only truly eligible employees benefit through the Medical Board process, and asked them to implement a foolproof system so that there is no room for any irregularities, manipulations, middlemen, or fraud.

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Congress filled 2,657 posts in Singareni: Bhatti

The Deputy CM also mentioned that since Congress has come to power in Telangana, 2,657 posts have been filled in SCCL. Out of these, 555 are external posts, and 2,102 are compassionate job appointments.

They have also undertaken direct recruitment through an online system, providing jobs to all eligible candidates without any controversies, he added.

Congress has also increased the maximum age limit for compassionate appointments from 35 years to 40 years, benefitting up to 200 people till now, he said.

An accident insurance facility of Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 10 lakh natural death insurance has been put in place for permanent workers, while an accident insurance of Rs 40 lakh has been provided to contract workers.

Bonuses of Rs 5,000 and Rs 5,500 have also been extended to contract workers in 2023-24 and 2024-25, respectively. Meanwhile, Rs 300 crore is being spent annually for the medical services of employees, their parents, and dependent children.