Kishan Reddy leads protest over Pahalgam terror attack in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union minister for coal and mines, G Kishan Reddy, on Wednesday, April 23, led a protest in Hyderabad against the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists.

Kishan Reddy, who is also the BJP’s Telangana unit President, along with party MPs, MLAs and other leaders, staged the protest at Ambedkar statue near Tank Bund in the heart of the city.

Carrying Indian national flags in their hands, they raised slogans denouncing Pakistan and honouring the slain tourists.

Also Read Video: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemns Pahalgam terror attack

BJP MPs K. Laxman, E Rajender, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and others participated in the protest.

Kishan Reddy earlier condemned the terror attack. “Deeply anguished by the horrific terror attack on innocent civilians at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This cowardly and inhuman act of brutality is unacceptable and those responsible will not be spared. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. The nation stands united against terrorism,” he posted on X.